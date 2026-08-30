Bulgarian scores historic goal: how a small team shook up the German Bundesliga

The Bundesliga newcomers from Elfersberg will not just relax and enjoy the atmosphere of the top season, they sent a strong message with the victory against Bayer Leverkusen (3:2). Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov became the author of the historic first goal in the elite, and also accounted for an assist, writes BTA.

„It doesn't get better than this. Incredible. "It will take us a while to realise it," said Noah Darvich, who is on loan from Stuttgart.

Elfersberg, from the Saarland region, a region of just 13,000 people and a village of nearly 7,000, made an early mockery of experts who said they would struggle in their first season after promotion.

In front of 10,000 fans at the “Ursaf Arena“ and with a host of temporary “structures”, Lukas Petkov scored in the 8th minute and former Borussia Dortmund youth talent Cole Campbell doubled the lead. David Mokva made it 3-0 early in the second half. Patrick Schick's goal for Leverkusen was their first shot on target, and Christian Kofane's second in added time set up a nervy finale, but the home team held on.

“We started brilliantly. We played an exceptional first half and deserved those goals. We could have scored one or two more. I think the fans are leaving beaming. What makes me happiest is that we just managed to make people happy,“ said goalkeeper Nicolas Kristoff.

Next Saturday, Elfersberg will play their first away game in the Bundesliga against Borussia Mönchengladbach. They then return home to host mighty German giants Bayern Munich, who started their season with a 5-1 thrashing of Stuttgart.

“I'm sure Bayern are not worried at all. And there's no need to worry: If they play at 80 percent, that's probably enough," coach Vincent Wagner said.

Until then, the team has plenty to celebrate. "Not many of us drink alcohol. Maybe we'll have a Fanta or a Coke," forward Schnellbacher said with a laugh before disappearing into the dumpster-like locker room.