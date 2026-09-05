MLS splashes out $10.7 million for English winger

Colorado Rapids broke their club transfer record after attracting English winger Morgan Whitaker from Middlesbrough for $10.7 million, Reuters reports. The 25-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2029/30 season, with an option to extend the contract for another year. Whitaker will also be among the club's designated players with special status in MLS.

The transfer comes after a strong season for the Englishman. With Middlesbrough, he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists, helping the team reach the Championship play-off final.

In total, Whittaker has 59 goals and 28 assists in 258 games in his career.

Interestingly, just a short time before, the Colorado Rapids made an even bigger deal, selling forward Rafael Navarro to St. Louis City for $12 million plus possible bonuses.