Russian Chess Federation suspended

The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has confirmed the decision to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation.

Delegates voted by majority to reject the proposal by the chess federations of Armenia, Belarus, Cuba and Nicaragua to restore the membership of the Russian headquarters.

“We must comply with the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). At the same time, I hope that we will find a way out of the current situation and that one day the Russian Chess Federation will be fully restored after the conditions of the CAS are met“, said FIDE President Timur Turlov, quoted by TASS, during the meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.