„Rilski Sportist“ has signed Swiss basketball player Kilian Martin, who will temporarily replace the injured Alexander Yanev, the club announced. The information was quoted by BTA. Martin is 28 years old, 204 centimeters tall and plays as a power forward. He joins the Samokov team as a medical replacement due to Yanev's injury. Last season, the Swiss player played for the Dutch team „Donar“ (Groningen), which participates in the BNXT league. Before that, Martin spent several seasons in clubs from his homeland.

The new addition to „Rilski Sportist“ He also has international experience, having played for the Swiss national team.

“The Swiss is 28 years old and 204 centimeters tall. Martin plays as a heavy winger and joins the team as a medical replacement due to an injury to Alexander Yanev“,“Rilski Sportist“ said, quoted by BTA.

The club welcomed their new signing with the words: “Welcome to Samokov, Kilian“.