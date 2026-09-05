One of the biggest stars in women's boxing - Katie Taylor (in black) - is preparing for the last fight of her professional career. The Irishwoman will bid farewell to boxing in front of a packed “Croke Park“ in Dublin, reports The Guardian. Tickets for the historic gala evening were sold out in just 17 minutes, and around 80,000 people are expected to attend the stadium.

The 40-year-old Taylor will face undefeated Frenchwoman Flora Pillay in her final professional fight.

The Irishwoman's career is historic not only because of the titles. She is the Olympic champion from London 2012 and one of the main figures who helped women's boxing get much bigger recognition and a place in the Olympic program.

A serious musical program has also been prepared for the final spectacle, including the participation of Westlife. The match will be broadcast free of charge on the Irish public television RTÉ.