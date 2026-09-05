Manuel Neuer will return to the “Veltins Arena“ for one of the most special matches at the end of his career. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper will face his hometown Schalke 04, which after three years in the second division is back in the Bundesliga. This is reported by BTA, citing the DPA agency. Neuer is expected to be the starter and captain of the Bavarians in the match, which could be his last visit to the stadium as a professional footballer. “I'm looking forward to the match at the “Veltins Arena“. We haven't played there for a long time“, said Neuer, describing the upcoming visit as “a dream“. “Especially considering that this could be my last season“, added the 40-year-old goalkeeper.

Neuer was born in Gelsenkirchen and started training football at Schalke at the age of five. He spent two decades at the club before making his professional debut in 2006.

“I grew up there. I played for Schalke for 20 years“, recalled the German international, quoted by BTA.

Schalke returned to the German elite after three seasons in the Second Bundesliga. For Neuer, the club's return to the highest level also has sentimental meaning.

“For me, the club simply belongs in the top division“, emphasized the goalkeeper.

Despite his strong connection with Schalke, Neuer will not be giving gifts to his former club. The Bayern captain wants to leave the “Veltins Arena“ with a win, although the match will probably have a much more special charge for him than a regular Bundesliga match.