Luis Enrique to stay at PSG until 2030

Paris Saint-Germain extended the contract of head coach Luis Enrique and the Spanish specialist will remain at the helm of the French champion until 2030, BTA reports. The 56-year-old coach took over the Parisians in July 2023, after previously gaining significant experience at the helm of Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Since arriving in France, he has managed to turn PSG into one of the most successful teams in European football.

Under the leadership of Luis Enrique, the Parisians won the Ligue 1 title in each of his three seasons at the helm of the club. The Spaniard was able to impose his style of play, gradually building a squad that relies not only on the individual class of the stars, but also on a serious collective organization.

The specialist's greatest successes with PSG are related to the European stage. The French club has won two consecutive Champions League titles in the last two seasons, making Luis Enrique one of the key figures in the strongest period in the club's history.

PSG officially confirmed the news via their account on the social platform X. “Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain until 2030“, the club wrote.

The new contract is a clear sign of the trust that the Parisian leadership has in the Spanish specialist. Luis Enrique will have the opportunity to continue his work on building a team that remains among the leading forces in both France and Europe.

Before taking over at PSG, Luis Enrique had a successful period at the helm of Barcelona, with which he won numerous trophies, including the Champions League. As Spain's coach, he also achieved significant success and built a generation that combined the country's traditional possession style with more intense and direct football.