Armenia beats Latvia and takes important three points in the League of Nations

Armenia achieved a 2-0 home victory over Latvia in a match from Group 2 of League C in the League of Nations.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Georgy Harutyunyan scored after an assist from one of the stars of the Armenian team – Eduard Spertsyan.

Armenia continued to control the events on the field and reached the second goal in the 75th minute. Zhirair Shagoyan found Arthur Garabyan perfectly, who made no mistake and made the final 2:0.

Later today, the other match from the group will be played, in which Montenegro hosts Cyprus.