The Belgian national team achieved an impressive 2-0 victory over Italy as a guest at the “Olimpico“ stadium in Rome in a Nations League match. The match marked a successful official debut for the new coach of the “Red Devils“ Mark van Bommel, while for the Italians, the second debut under Roberto Mancini brought bitter disappointment.

The guests played a brilliant first half, in which they exerted serious pressure and created a series of dangers for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The logical thing happened in the 20th minute, when after an Italian mistake in midfield, Mika Godts broke free from two defenders and coolly opened the scoring.

In the second half, the “azurri“ tried to press and created several dangerous situations through Moise Kean and Francesco Pio Esposito, but goalkeeper Senne Lamens demonstrated excellent reflexes. In the 69th minute, Belgium struck their decisive second blow - a mistake by Nicolo Barella allowed a quick counterattack, in which Charles de Quetelare brought out Dodi Lukebakio, who with a perfect lay-up shot made the final 2:0.