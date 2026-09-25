Legendary American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has officially confirmed her relationship with French athlete Mathieu Bayet. On September 23, the 41-year-old Vonn posted a series of photos from the summer in which the two are together, including a shot of them kissing in a pool.

The two were spotted together in New York City in May. Vonn and Bayet walked around SoHo, took the subway, and attended the Broadway play “The Outsiders“.

The curious thing is that there is an 11-year age gap between the two. Vonn is 41, while Baye is 30. The Frenchman is part of his country's national team in the speed disciplines of alpine skiing.

Baye has one podium in the World Cup - third place in the super-G slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 2021.

Lindsey Vonn is currently continuing her recovery from a serious injury she suffered during the Olympic Games in Italy this winter.