Manchester City faces historic blow – United and Liverpool await titles

The massive case against Manchester City on 115 charges of alleged violations of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009 and 2018 could lead to serious changes in the history of English football.

One of the possible scenarios is the withdrawal of the three championship titles of the “citizens“, won in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

With such a decision, the most serious positive effect would be on city rival Manchester United. “The Red Devils“ would add two more titles to their club collection and instead of the current 20 they would have 22 championship trophies.

The 2014 title would go to Liverpool. Thus, the Merseysiders would increase the number of their championship titles to 21.

However, all of this depends on the outcome of the case and the possible sanctions that may be imposed on Manchester City.