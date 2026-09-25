Radoslav Radoslav Rosenov after the triumph of the European: I came to fight like a lion, the big goal is the Olympics

The newly confirmed European men's boxing champion Radoslav Rosenov shared his first emotions after his triumphant performance in front of the Bulgarian audience. The Bulgarian boxer celebrated his success, symbolically showing the number nine – a sign for his nine European titles in all age groups so far.

Rosenov revealed that the most serious test on the way to gold was his quarter-final clash against the reigning champion Vsevolod Shumkov from Russia, where he gave his full potential. In the final, the boxer changed tactics on the move after the first round, moving into close combat to ensure his absolute superiority.

“The two fights from the previous matches didn't bother me at all - I came to fight like a lion“, said the champion. Rosenov expressed gratitude to the audience, his coaches and his club in Ruse, adding that despite the big victory he remains firmly on the ground: “The title won't change me, I want people to know me as a humble person. This competition was an important step in accumulating points, and my big goal remains the Olympic Games“.