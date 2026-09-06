Bayern lost against newcomer Schalke, Musiala returns

Bayern Munich suffered an unexpected defeat in the second round of the Bundesliga, after finishing 0:0 in their visit to newcomer Schalke. The Bavarians had the advantage for almost the entire match, but never found a way to overcome the home goalkeeper Loris Karius. Schalke returned to the German elite with a home match against the champion and showed that they do not intend to be an easy opponent. Over 62,000 spectators at the “Feltins Arena“ witnessed a very disciplined game by the home team, who managed to limit the opportunities in front of their goal.

Bayern started more aggressively and created several dangerous chances early on. Karius, however, intervened decisively in the Bavarians' shots. One of the best chances in the first half came after a combination between Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovich, but the Schalke goalkeeper was back in place.

Vincent Kompany tried to change the situation after the break. Harry Kane appeared on the field at the beginning of the second half, and later Jamal Musiala, Michael Oliseh and Tom Bischoff also entered the game. German international Musiala made his return after an absence and immediately joined Bayern's attempts to reach the winning goal.

The pressure from the guests increased as the match progressed. Bayern launched a number of shots, but Schalke's defense blocked most of them, and Karius continued to demonstrate excellent form. In one of the key moments, he saved a shot from Oliseh, and a little later stopped an attempt by Harry Kane.

The goalless draw also has a historical nuance for Bayern. The Bavarians failed to score a goal in a Bundesliga match for the first time since February 2025. This shows how serious a job Schalke has done in defense.

Bayern will have a quick readjustment ahead of them, as they host Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Thursday. Schalke, on the other hand, received a serious dose of self-confidence after the draw against the defending champion, Reuters reports.