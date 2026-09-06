Alexander Isak explodes with two goals for Liverpool

Alexander Isak made a serious statement that he is starting to find his best form at Liverpool. The Swedish striker scored two goals early in the match against Ipswich, as the Merseysiders won 2-0 and recorded their first victory under their new manager Andoni Iraola. Isak scored in the sixth minute, after Cody Gakpo found him with an excellent pass. The striker did not hesitate and finished the attack with a powerful shot that did not give the home goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen enough time to react.

Just three minutes later, the combination between the two worked again. Gakpo found Isak, who broke free in the penalty area and coolly scored for 2-0. The Swede scored two goals in the first nine minutes and practically decided the match from the very beginning.

This was exactly the performance that Liverpool expected from Isaac. The striker was brought in for a record 125 million pounds for British football from Newcastle and is expected to be the main figure in the team's attack. After a more difficult previous season, the Swede is already starting to show why the club invested such a serious amount in him.

The victory was also particularly important for Iraola. Liverpool started the new campaign with two consecutive 2-2 draws, which immediately raised questions about the Spanish specialist's adaptation. However, the success over Ipswich gave the first real sign that his ideas are gradually starting to be transferred to the pitch.

The “Reds“ started the match with a much higher tempo and aggression in the forward positions. This is exactly what the team lacked in large periods of the previous campaign. Gakpo was one of the most active players and assisted on both goals, while Isak demonstrated composure and efficiency in front of goal.

After the early shock, Ipswich gradually returned to the game. The hosts had opportunities to reduce the gap, but they failed to take advantage. Liverpool, on the other hand, controlled the development of the match and did not allow their lead to be seriously threatened.

The debut of Bradley Barkola also attracted particular attention. The new signing, for whom Liverpool paid around 107 million pounds according to Reuters, appeared in the second half and played his first minutes with the Merseyside team. In the end, Liverpool kept a clean sheet for the first time this season and climbed to fifth place with five points from three games. Ipswich remained with three points.

For Isak, this was also an important psychological moment. The Swede showed that he can be a central factor in the new Liverpool attack, and his combination with Gakpo gave reason for optimism before the more serious tests. “We are starting to get closer to the way we want to play“, commented Isak himself after the match.