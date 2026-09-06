PSV crushed Ajax in the middle of Amsterdam and topped the standings

PSV Eindhoven won the derby with Ajax 3:1 as an away team and dealt a serious blow to their rival's ambitions at the beginning of the season. The guests started well and took the lead in the fifth minute. Ricardo Pepi took advantage of a pass from Ruben van Bommel (pictured) and with a close-range shot gave PSV the lead. Ajax managed to respond in the 23rd minute. Tolu Arokodare restored parity and the hosts even had opportunities to make a complete turnaround. However, PSV then took the initiative again.

In the added time of the first half, Lutsarel Gertroyda scored after a corner kick and returned the visitors' lead - 1:2

Ajax tried to change the course of the match after the break, but PSV's defense held out. In the last seconds of the match, Esmir Bayraktarević ended the intrigue with a third goal for the champions.

Thus, PSV won 3:1 and continued its strong start to the season. Ajax, on the other hand, was left with an unpleasant memory of the first big derby of the campaign. For the hosts, the match was also the official debut of several new players, including Sofian Amrabat, Viktor Tsygankov and Thilo Kerer, reports Ajax.