Besiktas made a turnaround against Fenerbahce and won the big derby

Besiktas won 2:1 away to Fenerbahce in the first big derby of the Turkish championship of the season, reports DHA. The hosts started better and took the lead in the 26th minute. Milan Skriniar scored and gave Fenerbahce hopes that they will achieve an important success in front of their own audience.

However, Besiktas reacted quickly. In the 38th minute, Radvan Yilmaz restored the tie after an assist from Leandro Trosar. After the break, the guests continued to be dangerous and reached the complete turnaround in the 73rd minute. Dusan Vlahovic received a pass from Orkun Kokcu and converted for 2:1.

Fenerbahce tried to save at least a point in the closing minutes, but Besiktas maintained their lead. After the success, Besiktas now has 9 points, while Fenerbahce is left with 6 after four rounds. For the hosts, the defeat is especially unpleasant, as the team is in a busy period and has matches in the Champions League ahead.