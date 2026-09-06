Kristijan Balov now has a Serbian passport

Bulgarian international Kristijan Balov now also has Serbian citizenship. The winger, who moved to Red Star a few months ago, has received a Serbian passport, reports gong.bg, citing information from Sport Klub.

Balov's new status is important for his club. Thanks to his Serbian citizenship, he can now be registered as a local young player in matches in the Serbian Super League.

This gives Red Star head coach Albert Riera greater freedom in determining the group and squad for official matches. The club will have the opportunity to use its quota for foreign players more widely, without Balov taking a place in it.

For the Bulgarian, this is another important step in his career. Balov has joined one of the most successful clubs in Serbia and is gradually adapting to his new surroundings.

Receiving a Serbian passport is particularly timely, as Red Star Belgrade has a big derby against Partizan. The two giants of Serbian football face each other later today, and the match is traditionally among the most anticipated events on the local sports calendar.