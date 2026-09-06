Bulgarian international collapses during match in Italy

An unpleasant incident marred the match from the Italian Serie B between Juve Stabia and Pisa. Bulgarian international Rosen Bozhinov collapsed on the pitch at the end of the first half, which led to a temporary interruption of the match. The incident occurred around the 40th minute, when the Pisa defender collapsed on the pitch. According to the Italian media, Bozhinov lost consciousness, and the situation caused serious concern among his teammates and the home team players.

The footballer was immediately provided with medical assistance by the medical teams. He was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher, and later taken by ambulance for medical examinations.

Because of what happened, referee Andrea Calzavara interrupted the match. The captains of both teams spoke to the referee, while everyone in the stadium awaited information about the condition of the Bulgarian footballer. Pisa later announced that Bozhinov was conscious after receiving medical attention and was taken to hospital to undergo the necessary examinations.

The incident is particularly worrying, as the 21-year-old Bozhinov is among the young Bulgarian footballers who are gradually establishing themselves on the international stage. The defender is part of the Pisa squad, and previously played for the Belgian Antwerp team. He has already played for the Bulgarian national team.

The curious thing is that just a few days before the match, Bozhinov was in question due to a physical problem. However, after medical examinations, no serious problems were found and the defender was included in Pisa's group for the away match against Juve Stabia. Bozhinov started the match as a starter. The score was 0-0 at the time of the incident.

At this stage, there is no official information about the specific reason for the footballer's collapse. Italian media suggest that the high temperatures in the area may have had an impact, but this has not been confirmed as a medical cause.