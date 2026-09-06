Jamie Vardy will help Burnley until the end of the season

Jamie Vardy will play in England again. The 39-year-old striker has signed a contract with Burnley until the end of this season, after wearing the team of the Italian Cremonese last campaign. Vardy arrives as a free agent and will add serious experience to the Burnley squad. Last season he recorded 29 matches for Cremonese and scored seven goals.

The striker's last English club was Leicester City. It was with the “Foxes“ that Vardy experienced the strongest moments of his career, becoming one of the symbols of the club and winning the historic title in the Premier League in the 2015/16 season. The striker last played in the Championship in the 2023/24 season, when he helped Leicester return to the elite. He then scored 18 goals in 35 games.

„I am very happy to be here at Burnley. This club has a serious footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their city. I can't wait to get on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction“, Vardy said, quoted by the official Burnley website, BTA reports.

The experienced footballer will join a squad that already has several players with extensive experience at the highest level. Among them are Kyle Walker, Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts. Burnley manager Nicky Hayen also expressed his delight at the signing of the striker.

„We are extremely pleased to welcome Jamie to Burnley. His experience and leadership will be important to our squad and we believe he can have a big impact on our campaign. Jamie is a proven player and we can't wait to see him in the burgundy team“, said Heynen.

Vardi arrives at a difficult time for Burnley. The team occupies the last 24th place in the Championship and has only two points from its first five games. The experienced striker is expected to help with both his goals and his leadership qualities in the battle to improve results.