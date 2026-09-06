Everton snatched a point from Manchester United with a masterpiece goal at the end

Manchester United missed out on recording their first away win of the new season after finishing 2:2 against Everton in a match from the third round of the Premier League. The hosts equalized with a real gem-like goal in the final seconds, reports gong.bg. The match started with opportunities in front of both goals. In the seventh minute, Bruno Fernandes could have given United the lead, but his shot hit the post. Everton responded with a dangerous attack, in which Tierno Barry caused problems for the visitors' defense.

After the break, Manchester United still took the lead. In the 46th minute, Brian Mbemo got the opportunity to shoot diagonally and left no chances for the home goalkeeper. However, Everton did not give up and in the 83rd minute restored The tie. Tyreke George took advantage of the opportunity and with a shot into the near corner of Senne Lamens equalized for 1:1.

The outcome seemed to be in Manchester United's favor when in the 89th minute Luke Shaw crossed to Benjamin Sheshko, and the striker scored from close range for 2:1.

However, the home team had the last word. In the sixth minute of added time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles fired a long-range shot that hit the top corner of Lamens' goal. Thus, Everton reached the dramatic 2:2 and delighted the audience at “Goodison Park“.