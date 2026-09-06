Arsenal turned Chelsea around in the London derby

Arsenal achieved their third consecutive victory since the start of the Premier League season. The Londoners turned Chelsea around and won 2-1 in the derby of the third round, despite conceding a goal early in the match. Chelsea started stronger and took the lead in the second minute. Morgan Rodgers took advantage of the opportunity and gave the visitors the lead. Arsenal quickly tried to respond and in the 12th minute Ricardo Calafiori sent the ball into the Chelsea goal. However, the goal was disallowed for offside, reports BTA.

The hosts continued to attack and their efforts yielded a result in the 25th minute. Kai Havertz restored the tie and brought Arsenal back into the match. By the end of the first half, both teams had opportunities to score again, and in added time Pedro Neto came close to putting Chelsea ahead again. However, his shot met the post.

Arsenal came to a complete turnaround just five minutes after the break. Martin Odegaard converted to make it 2-1 and gave the hosts a lead in North London. After the goal, Chelsea tried to press in search of a second goal. However, the visitors' goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez intervened decisively several times and kept the intrigue until the very end. In the 89th minute, Estevao had a chance to equalize after a dangerous break and shot, but David Raya intervened excellently and prevented another goal in the Arsenal goal.