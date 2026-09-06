Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) narrowly defeated Cherno More

Loko (Plovdiv) recorded its second success since the beginning of the season in the Bulgarian football championship. Plovdiv won 1:0 over Cherno More in a match from the eighth round, and the only goal was scored by Ryan Leighton, BTA reports. The hosts could have opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Christ Longueville took advantage of a mistake in Cherno More's defense, overcame Zhivko Atanasov and remained face to face with goalkeeper Kristian Tomov. The striker scored, but after the VAR intervention, the goal was canceled due to a foul against Atanasov.

In the 21st minute, Lokomotiv still took the lead. Ryan Leighton fired a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball ricocheted off the foot of Assen Donchev and changed its trajectory. Kristian Tomov was surprised and failed to intervene. This was Leighton's first goal with Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Until the break, the hosts continued to be the more active team. In the 31st minute, Longueville was close to scoring again, but his header hit the crossbar.

Cherno More tried to change the course of the match after the break. Alexander Kolev came into play and in the 54th minute, he headed the ball from a difficult position, but Boyan Milosavljevic was on hand and saved. The Lokomotiv goalkeeper had to make a decisive intervention in several subsequent attacks by the guests.

„The Sailors“ had their strong moments in the second half and managed to pressure the hosts, but never got a clear enough chance to equalize.

In the 81st minute, Assen Donchev shot powerfully from long range, but the ball hit the crossbar and went wide, creating a great opportunity for the visitors.