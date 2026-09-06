Turkey retained their European volleyball title following an incredible thriller against Italy

Turkey defended its European women's volleyball title after incredible drama against Italy. The hosts won the final in Istanbul with 3:2 (16:25, 25:22, 12:25, 25:21, 15:10) in front of over 17,000 spectators in the “Sinan Erdem“ hall, reports Sportal.bg. The Italians started more confidently and convincingly took the first game with 25:16. However, Turkey reacted and in the second half managed to turn the tide after making up for a six-point deficit and winning with 25:22.

Italy took control again in the third game and after a decisive 25:12 came only one success away from the title. However, the Turks did not give up. A strong run at the beginning of the fourth period allowed them to take a 10:3 lead. Italy gradually closed the gap, but the hosts kept the pressure and after 25:21 sent the final to a tiebreak.

In the decisive fifth game, Turkey started better and led 8:4 at the change of courts. The hosts maintained their lead until the end and closed the tiebreak at 15:10, which led to a dramatic 3:2 victory.

Melissa Vargas and Zehra Güneş played a key role in Turkey's triumph, while for Italy, Ekaterina Antropova and Paola Egonu were among the main engines in attack.

Thus, Turkey won the European title for the second time in a row after its triumph in 2023. The success also earned the hosts an Olympic quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Italy, the Olympic and world champion, was once again left without a European title and had to settle for silver medals.