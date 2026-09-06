Red Star defeated Partizan 2:1 in the derby

Red Star scored a key win with 2:1 against their eternal rival Partizan in the big derby of Serbian football. The match from the 8th round of the Serbian Super League was played at the "Raiko Mitic" stadium in Belgrade and offered a huge drama to the fans in the stands, reports the sports section of "Focus News" (focus-news.net).

The match started with a shock for the hosts. Already in the 1st minute of the match, Partizan took the lead with a goal by Jeh, which was registered as one of the fastest goals in the history of this match. Video and details of the situation were shared on video-sharing platforms (youtube.com).

"The Red and Whites", however, reacted quickly and put pressure on. In the 17th minute, Sheikh Ahmadu Bamba Mbake Dieng equalized the score after a quick attack and a precise finish. The complete turnaround came in the 28th minute, when Mirko Ivanić scored from the penalty spot for 2:1, reported in its live report "Nova RS" (nova.rs).

In the second half, Partizan tried to equalize, with Vukotić hitting the post, and Bukari missing a clear chance for Zvezda. Bulgarian international Kristijan Balov remained on the bench for the hosts in this match, after recently receiving a Serbian passport, according to information from "Novsport" (novsport.com).

With this success, Red Star consolidates its leading position in the championship standings, while Partizan remains in the second half of the table, according to official data from "Telesport" (telesport.rs).