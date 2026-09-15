Darby County and the miracle of 1972: When four teams decided the English title

The most dramatic finale in Premier League history leaves Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeds empty-handed

The English Premier League is now synonymous with glamour, billions and intrigue, but no modern season can match the madness that unfolded in the Island's elite in the spring of 1972. As the current time on September 15, 2026, when the battle for the top spot in England is once again heating up, historians recall the gold standard of drama – the 1971/72 season in the old First Division. This is the campaign where four teams have a real chance for the title until the very end, and the ultimate winner turns out to be the unpretentious Darby County, led by the brilliant Brian Clough.

The Big Four in a brutal grip

In late April and early May 1972, English football was on the verge of a heart attack. Four titans were walking shoulder to shoulder, and the points system (then only 2 points were awarded for a win) made the standings extremely compact. In the running for the prized trophy are:

Darby County – the humble provincial team that dreams of a first title in its history.

– the humble provincial team that dreams of a first title in its history. Leeds United – the Don Revie-led machine, which at the same time was chasing an FA Cup double.

– the Don Revie-led machine, which at the same time was chasing an FA Cup double. Liverpool – the resurgent grand under the leadership of the great Bill Shankly.

– the resurgent grand under the leadership of the great Bill Shankly. Manchester City – led by the tandem of Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison, heading for the top.

The madness is complete, as due to postponed matches and the FA Cup final, the teams do not finish the season at the same time.

Champions from the beach in Mallorca

On May 1, 1972, Darby County played their last match of the season, defeating Liverpool 1-0. With this success, the “rams“ collected 58 points and topped the table. However, the season for them was over, and their fate was no longer in their hands. Derby County are just one point ahead of Liverpool and Leeds, who both have another postponed game a full week later – on May 8.

Manager Brian Clough decided there was no point in the team training under pressure, and sends the entire squad on holiday to the Spanish resort of Mallorca. Clough deliberately wants his boys to drink beer on the beach and not think about football. He himself goes on holiday with his family to Sicily.

The Heart-Rending May 8: Last-Second Drama

On May 8, 1972, England set their sights on two stadiums. The math is simple: if Leeds can at least draw against Wolverhampton, they will be champions on goal difference. If Leeds lose, Liverpool can clinch the title with a win away to Arsenal.

The impossible happens. A depleted Leeds team, who had just won the FA Cup against Arsenal two days earlier, suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. At the same time, at Highbury, Bill Shankly's Liverpool push furiously but only get as far a dramatic 0-0 draw against Arsenal, as a regular goal by young John Toshack for the Merseysiders was infamously disallowed for offside at the end.

So, without even putting on their boots on the fateful day, the Derby County players learned over the radio station on the beach in Mallorca that they were the new champions of England. They finished with 58 points, followed by Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City with 57 points each.

Clough's second focus: The Nottingham Forest miracle in 1978.

For many critics, Derby County's triumph was pure chance, but Brian Clough proved himself a genius by repeating exactly the same scenario just six years later with another humble provincial team – Nottingham Forest.

In 1977, Clough led Nottingham Forest into the top flight of England, and the following season 1977/1978 brought the humble club to the first and only title in its history. To complete the shock for the traditional giants, Nottingham Forest won the championship with a lead of 7 points over Liverpool, recording an unprecedented series of 42 consecutive games without defeat. Building on this success, in the next two years (1979 and 1980) Clough and his assistant Peter Taylor conquered Europe, winning two consecutive Champions Leagues (today's Champions League) — an achievement that Nottingham Forest still holds to this day, leaving an eternal monument to the golden era of English football romance.