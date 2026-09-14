Alexander Zverev conquers US Open after spectacular final with Ben Shelton

Alexander Zverev won the US Open Men's Tennis Championship. The German defeated the home team's representative Ben Shelton 6:3, 7:6(2), 5:7, 6:2 in the final in New York and won his second Grand Slam trophy.

Zverev, who was seeded No. 1 in the schedule, played a solid match and managed to maintain concentration despite the strong support from the stands for the 23-year-old American.

The German started the match better and won the first set 6:3. The second part was much more equal and reached a tiebreak, in which Zverev left no chance for his opponent — 7:2.

Shelton, however, did not give up. The American raised his level in the third set, started playing more aggressively and managed to reduce the gap after 7:5.

In the fourth set, Zverev again took control of the match. He used his greater stability from the baseline and closed the set 6:2, ending the match.

The victory is especially significant for Zverev because of his history at the US Open. In 2020, the German reached the final in New York, but then squandered a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem and lost the trophy.

Six years later, he already has his tournament title.

This is Zverev's second Grand Slam trophy of the season. Earlier in the year, the German also won “Roland Garros“, making 2026 the most successful year of his career.

For Shelton, the final was his first in a Grand Slam tournament. The American had an impressive tournament, eliminating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals after a five-set thriller, and defeating his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

Before the final, Shelton also had a historic opportunity. If successful, he would have become the first American male tennis player to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. However, this period, which has lasted more than two decades, will remain.

Despite the loss, Shelton's performance in New York is a serious bid for the future of American tennis. He reached his first final in a “Slam“ in front of his home crowd and showed that he can compete with the leading names in world tennis.

Zverev, on the other hand, leaves New York as a two-time Grand Slam champion and with another big step towards establishing himself among the leading players of his generation.

For the German, 2026 already has historical dimensions — after the title of “Roland Garros“ he added the US Open, and the two trophies make him one of the great heroes of the season.