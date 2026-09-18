Criticism from outside has made CSKA hesitant about Shpilevsky

The negotiations between CSKA and the new head coach Alexei Shpilevsky have entered an unexpected phase of stagnation. Although the 38-year-old Belarusian has already arrived in Sofia and inspected the "Bulgarian Army" stadium and the base in Pancharevo, the management of the "reds" is expressing serious doubts about his appointment. The reason for this is the accumulated negative assessments of his working methods and tactical approach in his previous clubs, sports publications in our country report.

Player and Agent Conflicts

One of the main arguments against Shpilevsky is the feedback that CSKA's management has received from foreign players, managers and agents. According to information from the sports portal Football24.bg (football24.bg), the young specialist's methods are often described as too authoritarian, and his intensive training regimes are not always well received by the squads. Despite his successes with Aris Limassol and Kairat, his stints at the German Erzgebirge Aue and the Russian Paris Nizhny Novgorod ended with quick dismissals and serious tension in the dressing room.

Criticism from Russia: “Uncovered slogans“

Football experts in Russia, where Shpilevsky failed to stabilize Pari NN and was released, are particularly harsh in their assessments. As Gong.bg (gong.bg) reports, former Levski star and current analyst Vladislav Radimov defines the Belarusian as a coach who “understands football in words, but is incapable of leading effective training processes“.

Legend Alexander Mostovoy goes even further in his criticism. He commented to the Russian media that Shpilevsky came with loud slogans about attacking football and high pressing, but the real results were “complete zero“, determining his appointment in Russia as a mistake.

Tactical risk and uncertainty

Although Shpilevski's concept is built around the “RB model“ of fast verticality and aggressive pressure, his critics point out that his plan B is missing when his team is under defensive pressure. These tactical weaknesses, combined with his heavy character, are making CSKA bosses wonder whether he is the right person to succeed Hristo Yanev. Two more foreign alternatives are currently being considered, and the “army“s final decision is expected in the coming hours.