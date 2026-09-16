World champion, great friend of Maradona and Stallone, honored Levski and Borimirov (PHOTOS)

Tottenham legend and world champion with Argentina in 1978 Osvaldo Ardiles honored Levski's executive director Daniel Borimirov.

The 74-year-old Argentine signed a blue jersey with number 7 and the name of the legendary midfielder in front of the Bulgarian financier Kiril Evtimov. The two met at the weekend during the match between Spurs and Everton, which ended 0:0.

By signing on for the week of the blue team, Ardiles joined Hollywood star Sam Jones and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris. He is currently an ambassador for his beloved Tottenham and a person who is considered an absolute icon by everyone who loves the club.

The genius Maradona wrote about him in his first autobiography: "Ozzy is everyone's friend. He is the nicest, kindest and smartest person I know. He is my second father. There is no one in the world who does not love him."

The two remained close until the end of Diego's days - as Ozzy continued to call him until his last day.

A curious fact is that in 1981 Ardiles was selected to play in the great movie "Escape to Victory" along with Pele, Bobby Moore and the other superstars of that time. Leading by Sylvester Stallone, of course, with whom he remains close friends to this day.