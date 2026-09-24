Manchester United sells pieces of Old Trafford grass

Manchester United has found a curious way to please its supporters – the club has started selling parts of the old grass surface of the legendary “Old Trafford“.

The grass is placed in special glass cubes, and prices start at 125 pounds. The initiative became possible after the complete replacement of the stadium's grass surface in June – the first such change in 14 years.

“Wins and losses, successes and failures, ups and downs – we have seen it all. From today, our supporters can own parts of the field. Don't worry, there are no holes in the stadium," Manchester United said.

The club said the project was carried out by specialist Tony Sinclair and his team, who carried out the complete replacement of the surface in order to improve the conditions for the players.

As part of the project, the club has carefully preserved certain parts of the old pitch. They have been placed in glass cubes and can now become a kind of memory for the supporters of the “Red Devils“.

Thus, Manchester United fans will have the opportunity to own a small part of the pitch, where countless iconic matches have been played over the years and some of the greatest successes in the club's history have been celebrated.