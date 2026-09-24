Bozhidar Iskrenov "Gibbona" presents his autobiography "Without Shoes" in Straldzha

The legend of Levski and former Bulgarian national team Bozhidar Iskrenov – Gibbona, will visit Straldzha on September 26, where he will present his autobiographical book “Without Shoes“.

The visit of the legendary football player will begin at 16:00 at the city stadium. Iskrenov will give the starting signal for the match between the local OFK “Straldzha“ and FC “Arena“ -Yambol.

Later, at 18:00, Gibbona will meet with football fans at the Pensioner's Club, where he will officially present his book. In “Without Shoes“ Iskrenov talks about the most interesting moments of his career, as well as about the people, events, football players and coaches who have left a mark on his professional path.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the legendary football player in person, buy his book, get an autograph and take a picture with him. The event will be moderated by football public figure Kiril Evtimov.

The initiative is being held with the support of the Straldzha Municipality and Mayor Atanas Kirov.

The career of a football legend

Bozhidar Iskrenov was born on August 1, 1962 in Sofia. Most of his career is connected with Levski, for which he played in the period 1979-1988, and then again defended the club's colors in 1989.

Over the years, Gibbona also wore the teams of Zaragoza, Lausanne, Botev Plovdiv, CSKA, Shumen and Septemvri.

For the Bulgarian national team, Iskrenov has 56 matches and 5 goals according to FIFA data.

With Levski, he became the champion of Bulgaria in 1984, 1985 and 1988. He also added four Bulgarian Cups to his honors – in 1982, 1984, 1986 and 1993.

On September 26, football fans in Straldzha will have the opportunity to meet in person one of the emblematic figures of Bulgarian football and hear first-hand stories from his remarkable career.