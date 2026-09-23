David Alaba on the verge of Serie A

Former Real Madrid defender David Alaba is extremely close to continuing his career in the Italian Serie A. The 34-year-old captain of the Austrian national team has reached a verbal agreement with Udinese, reveals transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The final details of the contract are expected to be cleared up as soon as possible, after which the deal will be officially announced.

Alaba has the status of a free agent, after his contract with the Spanish giant expired at the end of last campaign and was not renewed. The Austrian docks at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ in the summer of 2021 from Bayern Munich and quickly became a mainstay, winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup in his debut season.

However, his career in Madrid was subsequently accompanied by a series of unpleasant injuries. In total, in five seasons with the Real team, he played 131 games and won 11 trophies, but in the last campaign he recorded only 16 appearances in all competitions. Despite health problems, the experienced defender was a solid starter for Austria and recorded four matches at the World Cup this summer.

Alaba's name was linked with giants such as Inter, Milan and Juventus, but in the end Udinese managed to win the race for his signature.