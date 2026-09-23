Jurgen Klopp introduces strict rules for the German national team

Jurgen Klopp has started to impose new rules on the German national team, with the aim of increasing discipline, concentration and team spirit in the Bundesliga camp.

According to information from “Bild“, the new coach has introduced a number of requirements that the players must comply with during their stay with the national team. Some of them affect the players' daily lives and go beyond the training process and preparation for matches.

One of the new rules is related to team dinners. The players must arrive together and on time, and in this way Klopp wants to encourage punctuality and a sense of teamwork.

The German specialist has also introduced a limit on the use of mobile phones before matches. The idea is for players to focus entirely on the upcoming match and spend more time talking and interacting with each other, rather than being preoccupied with their electronic devices.

Among the more unusual requirements is a ban on haircuts in the national team hotel. Players will have to take care of their hairstyles before joining the camp.

Changes are also expected regarding family visits during major tournaments. According to “Bild“ Klopp is planning a more limited regime compared to the practice under previous coach Julian Nagelsmann.

With the new rules, Klopp seeks to establish clear standards for the behavior of players both on and off the field. The emphasis is on discipline, concentration and building a stronger collective atmosphere.

According to “Bild“ Compliance will be an important part of Klopp's new approach to the German national team. It remains to be seen how the new system will be accepted by the players and how it will affect the daily work of the Bundesteam.