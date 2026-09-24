George Russell fastest in first practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

„Mercedes“ driver George Russell topped the standings in the first free practice before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race – the 15th round of the Formula 1 season.

The Briton completed 24 laps of the 6-kilometer Baku City circuit, recording a best time of 1:45.387 minutes. He was four tenths of a second ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the „Red Bull“. Third and fourth positions in the opening session were taken by the „Ferrari“ drivers – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The program in Baku continues with the second free practice session at 15:00 Bulgarian time.