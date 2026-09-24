Tensions at Old Trafford are rising: Manchester United fans demand change

Discontent among Manchester United supporters continues to grow amid a difficult start to the season and tensions surrounding the club's management. Supporter groups have criticized both the Glazer family and INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Recent results have further increased tensions. After five rounds in the Premier League, United have only five points, and the team was also eliminated early from the League Cup tournament. In the latest 1-1 draw with Fulham at “Old Trafford“, boos and criticism of the team's performance and Michael Carrick's decisions were again heard from the stands.

However, the dissatisfaction is not limited to the results on the pitch. In recent months, relations between a section of the fan community and the management have become strained over various management decisions, including changes to ticketing and season tickets. As early as March 2025, thousands of supporters protested against the club's ownership and the policies of Glazer and Ratcliffe.

Fans urge boycott

Calls for a boycott are spreading on social media under hashtags such as #GlazersAndIneosOut and #BoycottUnited. The idea of the organizers is to put pressure on the management not only on match attendance, but also on the consumption of products and services related to the club and its partners.

Among the measures discussed are a refusal to buy official fan items, avoiding products from companies in the INEOS portfolio and boycotting certain sponsors and partners of Manchester United.

The dissatisfaction also has a wider context. In September, the group The 1958 organized a protest around “Old Trafford“ related to the club's policy of restricting ticket resale. According to the club, hundreds of accounts have been sanctioned in connection with measures against illegal resale.

Glazer and INEOS remain at the center of the dispute

The Glazer family continues to have significant influence over the club, while INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is among the major shareholders. According to Manchester United's official figures as of 15 August 2025, INEOS holds 28.95% of the total voting power, while individual members of the Glazer family also have significant stakes and voting rights.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have taken a leading role in the sporting and operational structure since acquiring a significant minority stake. At the same time, decisions on layoffs, ticket policy and other cost-cutting measures have drawn public criticism from some supporters.

Thus, tensions around Manchester United remain high, both because of the results on the pitch and because of the deeper dispute between a section of the fan community and the management over the direction in which the club is developing.