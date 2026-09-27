The long-awaited boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua may not take place

Plans for the long-awaited heavyweight clash in professional boxing between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua remain in doubt after promoter Dana White said he was unsure whether the fight would take place.

It was announced on Thursday that Fury and Joshua will face each other on December 11 at the “Principality“ Stadium in Cardiff - an event billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

However, late on Friday, Tyson Fury said in a video posted on social media that the fight was in jeopardy as Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn tried to pull out of the fight between the two former world champions.

Hearn's promotion company, Matchroom Boxing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Saturday.

White, UFC president and head of Zuffa Boxing, told reporters in London on Saturday night that he did not know whether the fight would go ahead as planned. Asked about the press conference planned for the coming days, Dana White added that he was also not sure if it would take place.

Eddie Hearn had said that he and Joshua had insisted on the fight taking place in the UK, while the promoters had suggested it take place at “Madison Square Garden“ in New York. The dispute over the promotional rights has also led to allegations of breach of contract, as well as discussions about the possibility of finding other opponents.