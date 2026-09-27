Schumacher: Zolov deserves a chance in Formula 1

Former Formula 1 driver and current analyst Ralf Schumacher has announced again that Nikola Zolov should take Liam Lawson's place at Racing Bulls after the end of the 2026 season.

Michael Schumacher's brother has already called for the Bulgarian to be given a chance in Formula 1 after his impressive performance in Formula 2. During the weekend in Azerbaijan, Schumacher expressed his opinion again.

“I don't think Lawson will stay. I believe that Arvid Lindblad will stay and they will give Zolov a chance“, Schumacher told “Sky Germany“ on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Lawson was given the opportunity to drive for Red Bull in three races, replacing the injured Isaac Hajar, and earned a total of 14 points. This is not his first chance in the main Red Bull team. In 2025, the New Zealander was called up for the starting spot, but after just two races he was replaced.

Since returning to the Racing Bulls, the 24-year-old Lawson has managed to stabilize his performance and is regularly fighting for points. However, Schumacher believes that he has not shown the necessary potential to become a top-class driver.

„These substitutions have shown that Lawson is certainly doing a good job this year, but he cannot give that extra level that is expected of him. That's why he's no longer at Red Bull," the German commented.

According to Schumacher, Racing Bulls has the role of developing young drivers for the main Red Bull team and that's why it's necessary to give the next big talent a chance.

„Lawson was there for a long time, he came back to the team and he deserves it. But if I want to bet on the next superstar, I have to make a change,“ he added.

Schumacher sees Nikola Tsolov as one of the drivers who can walk the path from Racing Bulls to Red Bull.

„In the long term, you need someone. Max Verstappen will be there until 2030. Tsolov is one of the hopes and you have to give a young guy a chance“, said the analyst.

He expects Arvid Lindblad to stay at Racing Bulls next season, as the young Briton's greater experience may allow him to take a more leading role in the team.

“Lindblad is generally already a little stronger than Lawson. What distinguishes him in my opinion is that he goes to the track and is immediately at the level. And this is his first season. It is obvious that he has yet to develop“, explained Schumacher.

As an example, he cited Kimi Antonelli, who also impressed in the first half of his debut season in Formula 1, before subsequently taking a new step forward.