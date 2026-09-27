Tsolov almost secures full Formula 1 license

Nikola Tsolov is very close to securing the points needed to obtain a full super license, which would allow him to compete in Formula 1.

The Bulgarian Lion currently has 25 super license points, which he received for his second place in Formula 3 in 2025. They are enough for him to obtain a license with which to participate in free practice in Formula 1, but not in races. For such a license, he needs at least 40 superlicense points, and the Bulgarian is very close to securing them before the end of his first season in Formula 2.

For this to happen, Tsolov must finish in the top 5 in the final standings, which will give him a minimum of 20 points and thus collect more than the required 40. Currently, the Bulgarian Lion occupies second place in the standings with an asset of 200 points and a gap of seven to the leader Rafael Camara. At the same time, he leads by 11 ahead of Alex Dunn, by 37 ahead of Gabriele Mini, by 63 ahead of Dino Beganovic and by 67 ahead of his teammate in Campos Noel Leon, while seventh-placed Martinius Stenshorn is 93 points behind Tsolov.

According to the program, there are two rounds left until the end of the championship, which are to be held in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in late November and early December. In them, the drivers will distribute a total of 78 points from the two qualifications, the two sprints and the two main races at “Lusail“ and “Yas Marina“.