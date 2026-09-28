Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to closely monitor the development of Mexican talent Gilberto Mora, with both clubs now among the teams showing serious interest in the young attacking midfielder.
Mora has been in the media spotlight in Mexico over the past 24 hours after making his name in national team history. In a 1-1 draw against Colombia, he scored the equalizer in the second half and became the youngest scorer in the history of the “tricolors“.
The 17-year-old Tijuana player has long been considered one of the greatest talents in Mexican football.
According to information from “Diario Sport”, quoted by “AS”, the interest of the two Spanish giants is not new. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been watching Mora for a long time and continue to monitor the development of the young player, who could become one of the most sought-after talents on the market in the winter.
Barcelona and Real Madrid enter battle for Mexican super talent
The two Spanish giants are closely monitoring the development of 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, who has already made history with the Mexican national team
Sep 28, 2026 05:56 56
Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to closely monitor the development of Mexican talent Gilberto Mora, with both clubs now among the teams showing serious interest in the young attacking midfielder.