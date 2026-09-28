Juventus and Inter are on the lookout for Napoli star

Juventus and Inter are monitoring the situation surrounding Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguisa, whose future in the Italian champions remains unclear. The Cameroonian has not yet reached an agreement on a new contract and could become a transfer target for other leading Serie A clubs.



According to “Tuttosport” talks between Napoli sporting director Giovanni Mana and Zambo Anguisa's agent have not developed positively. The main problem is the financial demands of the footballer, who is demanding a salary of 6 million euros per season. He currently receives around 3.8 million euros per year.



Napoli has serious reservations about such an increase, especially because of the problems with the midfielder's physical condition. Zambo Anguisa's injuries have increased over the past two seasons, leading the club to be cautious about offering him a new contract.



The situation has already caught the attention of Inter and Juventus, while Milan are also monitoring developments. However, Napoli do not appear to be willing to break their internal maximum wage policy for the Cameroonian, which could open the door for him to move to another Italian giant.