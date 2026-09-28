Wrestler PAC dies at 40, day after last match

British wrestler Benjamin Satterlee, known to fans around the world as PAC, has died at the age of 40. His death was announced by the organization “All Elite Wrestling“ (AEW), and the cause has not been announced, NBC News reported.

The news comes a day after his last appearance in the ring. On Saturday, Satterlee participated in the “All Out“ event near Chicago. Days before his death, he also faced Ace Austin, who wrote after the news: “I don't get it, man“.

Career that began in 2004.

Satterly was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and began his professional career in 2004. Over the next two decades, he competed in some of the biggest wrestling organizations in the world, including Japan and Mexico.

Before becoming one of the stars of AEW, he performed in the World Wrestling Federation (WWE), where he was known as Adrian Neville. He joined AEW in 2019.

In 2022, Satterly won the AEW Atlantic Championship. In his career, he also became a two-time tag team champion in the triathlon.

Recognizable for his acrobatic style

PAC is distinguished by a spectacular acrobatic style combined with physical strength. Among the moves he became famous for in the ring are the “Black Arrow“ and the “Brutalizer“. Fans gave him the nickname “The Man Whom Gravity Forgot“.

After the announcement of his death, his colleagues paid tribute to the wrestler. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay called him “the greatest representative of our country“ and “the most wonderful man“.

Sources: Nova, NBC News