Akram Buras made it to the ideal team of the season

Levski midfielder Akram Buras made it to the ideal team of the 2025-2026 season in the "Footballer of the Footballers" ranking. The recognition comes for his performance with the team of the capital club.

Levski has the most representatives in the ideal 11 – five. In addition to Buras, the team includes goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov, defenders Kristian Dimitrov and Maikon, as well as striker Everton Bala. Ludogorets has three players, CSKA has two, and CSKA 1948 – one.

Buras was selected among the three midfielders in the ideal team along with Petar Stanic and Ivaylo Chochev from Ludogorets.

„I am very proud to receive this award. I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and our fans. The best is yet to come, God willing“, said Buras.

The ideal 11 was determined during the „Footballer of the Footballers“ ceremony.

Sources: Sportal