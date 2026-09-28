Scaloni close to new Argentina contract until 2030.

Lionel Scaloni is close to a new contract with the Argentine Football Association, which could keep him at the helm of the national team until the 2030 World Cup. The 48-year-old coach's current contract expires in December 2026.

The Argentine federation has already started talks with Scaloni about continuing their cooperation. According to current information, a two-year contract is being discussed – until 2028, with the possibility of an extension for another two years until the 2030 World Cup. This means that there is still no final agreement.

„We will talk, there is maximum willingness to sit down“, Scaloni told journalists.

The coach took over Argentina in the summer of 2018 and built a team that won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. At the last World Cup, the Argentines reached the final, but lost to Spain.

The statistics behind his eight-year tenure

In 104 matches under Scaloni's leadership, Argentina has 80 wins, 14 draws and 10 losses. The results are among the main arguments of the federation to seek to continue the project with him.

At the same time, the future of the coach remains linked to the upcoming talks with the federation's leadership. Scaloni continues to lead the team in training and preparation for the next matches.

Three friendlies are coming up

Argentina will play Bolivia on September 30, Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6. All three matches are part of the team's program for the autumn international window.

According to the Argentine Football Federation, Scaloni will lead the preparation for all three matches. After them, it is expected that there will be a clearer picture of the terms of his future contract and the continuation of his work until 2030.

At the moment, it has only been confirmed that negotiations have begun. Information about a contract until the 2030 World Cup remains dependent on the finalization of the agreement.

Sources: BTA, La Nación