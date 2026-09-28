Marcus Gizdol takes over CSKA after competition from 12 coaches

CSKA has chosen German specialist Marcus Gizdol as its new coach. The 57-year-old coach is already in Bulgaria and has reached an agreement with the "army", Sportal reported. The appointment has not yet been accompanied by an official announcement in the publication announcing the news.

Gizdol was chosen after competition from about a dozen international coaches. The candidates held talks with CSKA CEO Vangel Vangelov before the management settled on the German specialist.

Experience in Germany, Russia and Turkey

In his career, Gizdol has led Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany. He also worked at Lokomotiv Moscow, Samsunspor and Kayserispor.

Sportal points out that the new CSKA coach has 202 matches as a head coach in the Bundesliga. The German Football Association database records 184 matches in the German elite for Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Cologne. The difference probably stems from a different way of counting matches, but no official clarification on this issue has been provided.

According to the German Football Association, Gizdol has led 85 matches at the helm of Hoffenheim, 48 with Hamburg and 51 with Cologne in the Bundesliga. He was born on August 17, 1969 in Geislingen an der Steige, Germany.

Official presentation to come

The announcement of the appointment does not contain information about the term of the contract, the composition of the coaching staff or the date on which Gizdol will hold his first training session. It is also not specified when CSKA will officially present the German.

The last confirmed detail in the announcement is that Gizdol is already in Bulgaria and has reached an agreement with the club. Additional details are expected to be announced by CSKA.

Sources: Sportal