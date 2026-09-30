Bulgaria U21 visits Czech Republic in key match

The Bulgarian U21 national team visits Czech Republic in the ninth round of the 2027 European Championship qualifiers. The match in Hradec Králové starts at 19:00 Bulgarian time, and the main referee will be Polish Damian Kos.

The Bulgarian team, led by Todor Yanchev, occupies third place in Group B with 14 points. The Czech Republic is second with 15 points, making the match a direct clash for the position behind the leader in the standings. The first match between the two teams, played in Pazardzhik in October 2025, ended in a 2-1 victory for Bulgaria.

Different form at home and away

Bulgaria has won three of its last five qualifying matches. In its away matches so far, the team has one win, one draw and two losses, and its goal difference away from home is 2:5.

The Czech Republic has recorded only one win in its last five qualifying matches. However, the hosts are unbeaten at home in the group, where they have three wins and one draw with an impressive goal difference of 12:0.

What does qualifying mean

Qualifications give a direct place to the European Championship to the group winner and the best second-place team. The remaining teams that finish in second place will have to go through a play-off.

The 2027 tournament will be held in Serbia and Albania. The result in Hradec Králové could change the balance of power at the top of Group B, where Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are separated by just one point.

Sources: Focus