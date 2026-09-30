Former world snooker champion Graham Dott sentenced to seven years in prison

Former world snooker champion Graham Dott has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing two children. The 49-year-old Scot was convicted of two counts of indecent acts of a sexual nature.

The incidents took place between 1993 and 2010. A girl and a boy were injured, and according to the prosecution, Dott tried to buy their silence with gifts or money.

Dott has denied the allegations, describing them as “complete nonsense“ and “lies“. In August, a jury found him guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge described the behaviour as a breach of trust

During the trial, Dot was initially released on bail, but was later remanded in custody by Lord Harrow. The seven-year prison sentence was handed down on Tuesday.

The judge said Dot's behaviour towards the children was a "gross breach of trust". He added that if the actions against the girl had been committed today, they would have been classified as rape.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Dott had “subjected children to the most severe forms of violence for his own gratification“.

Sources: Sportal