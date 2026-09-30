The German national team is not mediocre, but it needs to change its mentality. This was stated by the Bundesliga's record goalscorer Lothar Matthaus after the 0-1 loss to Greece in Jürgen Klopp's second match in charge of the team.

The 2014 World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger described Germany as a team that is no longer among the leaders, but has reached the level of the mediocre. He made his assessment to ARD after the defeat to Greece.

Matthaus does not share this opinion. According to him, Germany has enough players who prove themselves every week in big clubs.

„Our national team is not mediocre. We have enough excellent players who prove themselves week after week in teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Arsenal“, said Matthaus.

The former midfielder pointed to Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Karim Adeyemi and Kai Havertz as examples of the quality that the German squad has. According to him, the problem is not in individual abilities, but in the mental resilience and behavior of the team in difficult moments.

Matthaus expects a change in mentality

„We do not have a problem with qualities, but with mentality. Our national team must show that they are mentally strong. Germany can and must be difficult to beat again“, said Matthaus.

Germany started the new era under Klopp with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, but then lost 0-1 to Greece. The team is still without a win under the new coach, who took over after Julian Nagelsmann left. Nagelsmann left after Germany's elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

According to Matthaus, Klopp is capable of changing the team's attitude and restoring the feeling that Germany is an opponent that rivals fear.

Klopp continues with a match against Serbia

„If anyone can build a team with character, it's him“, Matthaus said of Klopp.

The Germans will have the opportunity to react on October 1, when they host Serbia in Munich in their next Nations League match. On October 4, Greece will be away in Thessaloniki.

Germany will play two more matches in the tournament in November – against Serbia in Belgrade on November 13 and against the Netherlands in Berlin on November 16. It is these matches that will show whether the change in character expected by Matthaus will translate into results.

Sources: BTA