Rakitic: The "Golden Ball" should go to a Spaniard

The "Golden Ball" should be won by a Spaniard, believes former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian commented on the contenders for the prestigious individual award on the show "El Partidazo".

Rakitic said that during the year he had not seen a footballer who clearly stood out above the others. He recalled that for years the discussion about the award was mainly limited to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the two are no longer part of this competition.

„I did not see a single player this year who stood out. For years we were used to everything being down to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but those players are gone," said Rakitic.

According to him, many of the leading players have performed strongly in their club championships and scored many goals. However, Rakitic noted that they have not achieved much success at the World Cup.

„For me, the favorites are the Spaniards. I think the „Golden Ball“ should go to a Spaniard“, added the Croatian.

Rakitic named his three favorites

Then Rakitic was asked to name the three players who, in his opinion, have the best chances of winning the award. He named Oliseh, Lamine Yamal and Rodri.

The Croatian stressed that he is a big fan of Oliseh and sees special qualities in him. At the same time, Rakitic added that the player did not play a perfect World Cup.

His list also includes Lamine Yamal and Rodri, whom Rakitic identified as part of the Spanish favorites for the award.

Sources: Topsport