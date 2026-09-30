Patrick Kristal: We wanted to beat Bulgaria

Patrick Kristal and his teammates wanted to win against Bulgaria, but were left disappointed by the lack of goals in the 0-0 draw in Plovdiv. For Estonia, it was the second consecutive draw in the first two matches of Group C/4 of the Nations League.

The young attacking midfielder still sent the ball into the goal, but his goal was disallowed after the intervention of the video replay system VAR. The check showed a very thin offside. According to Kristal, the referee explained to him that his fifth goal was offside.

„We wanted to win, but we lacked goals“, said Patrik Kristal after the match.

The footballer emphasized that the Estonian team was well prepared tactically. „I think the coaches did a very good job. We knew where the opponent's weak points were. We implemented these ideas, only the little things were missing“, he said.

Kristal also pointed out the important moments in front of both goals. According to him, Bulgaria had one good chance, in which goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein reacted excellently, while Estonia created more opportunities, but failed to convert them into a goal.

„Anyone can score goals, we need them. If I see an opportunity, I take responsibility and believe in myself“, explained the midfielder. He added that the Estonian team has a good relationship and knows each other well, which he believes can help them win points in the next matches.

Kristal also praised the Estonian fans who supported the team in Plovdiv. He said that their presence gave the match a homely feel and influenced the atmosphere in the stadium.

Estonia continues with two home matches

After the match with Bulgaria, Estonia will host Luxembourg on October 3 at 7:00 PM at the “A. Le Coq Arena“ stadium. Three days later, the Estonians will also host Iceland. The match is scheduled for 9:45 PM.

Sources: BTA