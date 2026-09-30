BFU confirmed: Atanas Ribarski will lead the national team in the next two matches

Atanas Ribarski will temporarily take over the position of head coach of the Bulgarian men's national team after the leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union accepted the resignations of Alexander Dimitrov and his colleagues from the coaching staff, submitted after the match with Estonia at the “Hristo Botev” stadium in Plovdiv. This was officially announced by the headquarters.



Thus, Ribarski, who is the coach of the Bulgarian national youth team under 19, will lead the men's team in its upcoming away matches against Iceland (October 3) and Luxembourg (October 6) in the League of Nations.

The BFU management wishes Atanas Ribarski and his team success in the upcoming matches.