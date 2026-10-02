Sarajevo Kebab Shoppers Honor Dzeko with 11 Kebabs

Sarajevo Kebab Shoppers will be offering a special serving of 11 kebabs in honor of Edin Dzeko's last match for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. The initiative is dedicated to the match against Sweden in the Nations League.

Traditionally in Sarajevo, kebabs are served 10 in half a bun. The extra kebab is a reference to the number 11 that Dzeko wears for the national team.

“We wanted to do something that is ours, Sarajevo and simple“, said the Association of Kebab Shoppers. The organization described the action as a tribute to the footballer and his contribution to the national team and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

„Edin, we thank you for everything you did for our national team and Bosnia and Herzegovina“, says the message from the Sarajevo kebab makers.

Kebabs are part of the local tradition

Sarajevo kebabs, known in Bosnian as sarajevo čevapčići, are made from ground beef. They are shaped like small oblong pieces and served in a flatbread with chopped onions.

On August 5, 2024, the specialty was entered into the Register of Protected Designations of Origin and Protected Geographical Indications of the Food Safety Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Last match for the national team

Edin Džeko was born in Sarajevo in 1986. He is a long-time captain and record holder for goals scored for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

The striker has played for the German Wolfsburg, the English Manchester City, the Italian Roma and Inter, as well as the Turkish Fenerbahçe. Džeko is currently a player for the German Schalke 04.

Sources: BTA, En1